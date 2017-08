Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers before a parliamentary vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece, May 18, 2017.

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief.

"It was a decisive step, for the country exiting from this crisis. It was a clear step of confidence for the markets," Tsipras said during a meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.