February 1, 2018 / 8:42 AM / a day ago

Euro zone 2017 growth momentum to last into 2018, 2019 -Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone economy grew at its fastest pace in a decade last year and this growth momentum will last into 2018 and 2019, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici told a banking seminar on Thursday.

The euro zone economy expanded by 2.5 percent in 2017, according to the EU statistics office’s first estimate.

“This momentum will last at least in 2018 and 2019, globally the risks are balanced,” Moscovici told a conference on financial services organised by BNP Paribas.

Growth was also strong globally and Moscovici said there was consensus in the group of the world’s 20 biggest economies, the G20, to use strong economic growth to engage in structural reforms.

The Commission will publish its economic forecasts for the EU’s 28 countries later in February.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

