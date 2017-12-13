FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stock, bond futures trading delayed, Eurex platform has "serious issues"
December 13, 2017 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

European stock, bond futures trading delayed, Eurex platform has "serious issues"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The opening of trading on Eurex was delayed on Wednesday and the exchange said the platform was experiencing “serious issues”.

Eurostoxx 50 and DAX futures as well as German, French and British government bond futures failed to open at 0700 GMT and were still not trading by 0730 GMT.

On its website, Eurex said the exact timeline of the start of trading had not been yet decided. It expected trading to start soon.

German and French government bond futures are among the most actively traded contracts on Eurex.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet

