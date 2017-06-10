FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 2 months ago

BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2016.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.

Less than two weeks ago, shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency on climate change, a resolution supported by BlackRock and other large institutional funds.

BlackRock also said it requested to meet Exxon's independent directors over the past two years.

However, the world's largest publicly traded oil company declined to make directors available, citing a non-engagement policy between board members and shareholders.

BlackRock is Exxon's third largest investor with a more than 4 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Exxon was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

