FAA restricts drone flights over U.S. landmarks

FILE PHOTO: Military helicopters, conducting a military training exercise, fly past the Statue of Liberty in this photograph taken from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it was restricting drone flights over 10 U.S. landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore at the request of national security and law enforcement agencies.

The FAA and U.S. Interior Department said they would restrict drone flights up to 400 feet within the boundaries of the sites including the U.S.S. Constitution in Boston, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Folsom Dam, Glen Canyon Dam, Grand Coulee Dam, Hoover Dam and Shasta Dam. The restrictions will be effective Oct. 5 and there only a few exceptions that permit drone flights within these restrictions.