Italy's Fay marks new departure with designer Arthur Arbesser

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury brand Fay, part of the Tod’s group (TOD.MI), showcased its first collection under new designer Arthur Arbesser on Saturday at Milan’s Fashion Week.

The Austrian designer joined in September following the departure of Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi after six years at Fay, part of a general rethink of strategy aimed at increasing sales.

The Tod’s group as a whole, headed by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle, has decided to turn away from more fashionable, catwalk pleasing designs to return to its more classical, iconic clothes and shoes.

Arbesser told Reuters that with the “Ready for Departure” collection he wanted to keep true to the nature of the brand, though giving it a new and more contemporary feel.

He added that he designed practical clothes for every day use that would feel comfortable, and had used two-dimensional props representing a train and an airplane to showcase this.

“Practicality and comfort aren’t usually words that are associated with creativity, but I felt the need to adhere to what Fay really is and is known for, with great respect” said Arbesser, who also has his own eponymous personal fashion label.

Particular importance was given to new interpretations of Fay’s iconic “4 Ganci” long coat, inspired by the uniforms of U.S. fire fighters, with four snap-hooks to fasten it.

Unlike past collections, the latest included several designs for menswear, which represents about 60 percent of Fay’s sales.