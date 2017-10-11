Fed's Evans adopts cautious stance on rate hikes

ZURICH (Reuters) - U.S. central banker Charles Evans is advocating a wait-and-see approach for the next round of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“I really don’t see any harm in waiting longer to take more stock of the inflation situation,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans told reporters after a Bloomberg event in Zurich on Wednesday.

A premature move before higher inflation materialized “may not be very constructive”, he said.

“I think we would be well served by trying harder to get it (inflation) up , even if inflation went to 2.25 percent or 2.5 percent. We need to see substantial progress of inflation in the data.”