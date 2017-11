(Reuters) - Premium drinks-maker Fevertree Drinks (FEVR.L) on Tuesday said it expected full-year results to be “materially ahead” of current market expectations, helped by strong trading in the UK.

FILE PHOTO - Products from the drinks company Fever Tree are displayed in London, Britain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Trading in the UK, which is the group’s largest market, was “particularly impressive,” the company said in a statement and added that the mixer category was the fastest growing category across the UK soft drinks sector.