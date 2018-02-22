Fidelity International to pay for external research used by funds

LONDON (Reuters) - Asset manager Fidelity International said it will not charge clients for the external research used by managers of its investment funds, following talks with clients.

The decision announced on Thursday is a reversal of its previous plan to pass on the cost to investors and brings the 239.3 billion pounds ($333.6 billion) money manager in line with most of its industry rivals.

Asset managers were forced to strip out the cost of research from so-called bundled broker services as part of the European Union’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID 2) rules, which went live on Jan. 3.

This part of the regulation was designed to promote greater transparency in the relationships between fund firms and the brokerages who trade assets on their behalf, as well as greater value for money for the investor.

