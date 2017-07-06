Swiss court rejects Platini's appeal against FIFA soccer ban

Former UEFA President Michel Platini arrives at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to be heard in the arbitration procedure involving him and the FIFA in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 25, 2016.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court rejected former European soccer boss Michel Platini's bid to overturn his four-year ban from the sport over ethics violations, the court said on Thursday.

The Swiss Federal Court confirmed a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling last year that upheld Platini's ban, a decision stemming from a 2 million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) payment the former French soccer great received from FIFA in 2011.

Platini, who has denied wrongdoing, was banned from soccer along with Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA head who approved the payment.