FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Swiss court rejects Platini's appeal against FIFA soccer ban
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2017 / 3:37 PM / a month ago

Swiss court rejects Platini's appeal against FIFA soccer ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former UEFA President Michel Platini arrives at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to be heard in the arbitration procedure involving him and the FIFA in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 25, 2016.Pierre Albouy

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court rejected former European soccer boss Michel Platini's bid to overturn his four-year ban from the sport over ethics violations, the court said on Thursday.

The Swiss Federal Court confirmed a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling last year that upheld Platini's ban, a decision stemming from a 2 million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) payment the former French soccer great received from FIFA in 2011.

Platini, who has denied wrongdoing, was banned from soccer along with Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA head who approved the payment.

Reporting by John Miller

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.