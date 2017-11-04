FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chan skips NHK Trophy to focus on training
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 4, 2017 / 3:07 AM / a day ago

Chan skips NHK Trophy to focus on training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympic figure skating gold medal hopeful Patrick Chan has pulled out of next week’s NHK Trophy Grand Prix event in Japan to focus on his preparations for the Canadian national championships and the Pyeongchang Games.

Oct 29, 2017; Regina, Saskatchawan, CAN; Patrick Chan (CAN) performs in the exhibition gala during the 2017 Skate Canada International figure skating competition at Brandt Centre. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old three times world champion made the decision to focus on training after a disappointing fourth place at last week’s Skate Canada Grand Prix event, Skate Canada said in a statement.

Chan, who won individual and team silvers in Sochi in 2014 before taking a season off, will be going for a 10th Canadian national title in January before heading to South Korea for the Olympics.

The NHK Trophy in Osaka is the fourth leg on the seven-stop Grand Prix circuit.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.