February 16, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

British actor Robert Pattinson says he does not believe in true love

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - British actor Robert Pattinson does not believe in true love, he said at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, in contrast to the lovestruck pioneer he portrays in the western comedy period film “Damsel”.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Directed by David and Nathan Zellner, “Damsel” stars Pattinson as the wealthy Samuel Alabaster who traverses the Wild West in search of his love Penelope, played by Australian actress Mia Wasikowska.

“Do I believe in true, pure love? No. No, I think it‘s, yeah, I mean it’s obviously more complicated,” he said at a news conference after the screening.

“Damsel” is one of 19 films competing for the festival’s Golden Bear award.

Reporting By Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

