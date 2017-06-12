FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Finland's Centre, NCP agree to end cooperation with nationalists - agency
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 2 months ago

Finland's Centre, NCP agree to end cooperation with nationalists - agency

Finnish Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Juha Sipila attends a news conference at the PM's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, June 12, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Jussi Nukari/ via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Lawmakers of Finland's Centre Party and National Coalition Party (NCP) have agreed to kick nationalist Finns party out of the three-party government, as proposed by Prime Minister Juha Sipila, STT news agency reported.

Sipila and Finance Minister Petteri Orpo from the NCP earlier on Monday announced that they could not cooperate with the Finns party any longer after it picked hardline anti-immigrant politicians as party leaders.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.