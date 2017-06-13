FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Finnish PM says no need to break up coalition after nationalist split
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 2 months ago

Finnish PM says no need to break up coalition after nationalist split

Finnish Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Juha Sipila attends a news conference at the PM's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, June 12, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Jussi Nukari/ via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's centre-right coalition government can continue operating without break-up following the split the nationalist Finns Party, Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Tuesday.

"We have a new situation... the conclusion is that we can continue with... the same government programme and I will propose this to parliamentary groups this evening," Sipila told reporters.

Sipila had threatened to eject the Finns Party from his coalition after it picked a new hardline anti-immigrant leadership.

But earlier on Tuesday, the Finns Party split into two groups, with moderates including former leader Timo Soini forming a new parliamentary group called New Alternative.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.