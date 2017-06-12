FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Finnish PM says aims to form a new majority coalition quickly
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 2 months ago

Finnish PM says aims to form a new majority coalition quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Monday he was aiming to form a new coalition government with a parliament majority as quickly as possible, but added such talks might be difficult.

"These may become tough negotiations, and they may be long too. But my aim is that the government programme would be as close as possible to the current one," Sipila told a news conference.

Sipila earlier on Monday announced that he wanted to eject the co-ruling nationalist Finns Party from his centre-right coalition days after it chose a new anti-immigration leader.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, writing by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Niklas Pollard

