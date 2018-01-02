FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish white-collar workers threaten strike in paper industry
January 2, 2018 / 10:56 AM / a day ago

Finnish white-collar workers threaten strike in paper industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - White-collar workers in Finland’s paper industry on Tuesday threatened to go on strike later this month in a dispute with employers over a new wage deal.

    About 3,000 clerical workers are due to begin a week-long strike on Jan. 17, trade union Pro said, adding that a refusal to work overtime is due to start already on Tuesday.

    The paper industry, including companies such as UPM (UPM.HE), Stora Enso (STERV.HE) and Metsa Group, accounted for 22 percent of all Finnish exports in 2016.

    Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik

