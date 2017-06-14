FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish security service raises terrorism threat level
June 14, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 2 months ago

Finnish security service raises terrorism threat level

FILE PHOTO: Military police officers at the scene of a deadly shooting in Vihti, Finland June 18, 2016. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa/viaFile Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) raised its threat level on Wednesday, saying it had become aware of more serious terrorism-related projects and plans in Finland.

"The most significant terrorist threat in Finland is still posed by individual actors or small groups motivated by radical Islamist propaganda or terrorist organisations encouraging them", Supo said in a statement after raising the threat level to elevated from low.

The Nordic country has not witnessed attacks like other European countries, but Helsinki has grown more concerned after recent attacks in neighbouring Sweden and Russia.

Supo said the elevated threat was posed particularly by foreign fighters who have left Finland to fight alongside Islamic state and who have gained significant positions within the organisation.

"Links to the terrorist organisation are more direct and serious than before... So far, we have not had to prevent a concrete attack," Supo's Director Antti Pelttari told reporters in a press conference.

According to the previous assessment, issued in November 2015, the threat of attacks by terrorist organizations was low.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

