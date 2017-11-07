FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland seeks jail for men accused of planning to join Syria militant group
November 7, 2017 / 1:12 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Finland seeks jail for men accused of planning to join Syria militant group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s state prosecutor on Tuesday said three Finnish men accused of planning to travel to Syria in 2013, join the Katiibat al-Mhajireen group and kill or assault Syrian government troops should be jailed for 18, 21 and 24 months.

The men, aged 33, 33 and 37, have denied charges, saying they had no plans to join the group. The men told Helsinki district court they did not consider Katiibat al-Mhajireen to be a terrorist group.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
