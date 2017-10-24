FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honduras man living in Miami charged with trying to bomb a mall
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 12:57 AM / a day ago

Honduras man living in Miami charged with trying to bomb a mall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Honduras citizen with sympathies to ISIS and residing in Miami appeared in federal court on Monday on a charge of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction in a planned attack on a crowded Miami shopping mall, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Vicente Solano, 53, planned to detonate an explosive in a crowded area of the Dolphin Mall and if convicted, he could face up to life in prison, it said.

Solano discussed his plot with a confidential source and two Federal Bureau of Investigation undercover employees. Solano provided three videos to the source, in which he makes pro-ISIS statements and expresses anti-U.S. sentiments, the department said.

At his court appearance, a judge appointed an attorney, who has not spoken to media about the case.

As a part of a federal sting operation, Solano took possession of what he thought was an explosive device, tried to arm it and walked towards a mall entrance to launch his attack. He was arrested, the department said.

The device was inert and did not pose a risk to the public, it said.

Solano is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention hearing on Thursday.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.