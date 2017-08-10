FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford Germany says all models, engines comply with emissions rules
#Autos
August 10, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 2 months ago

Ford Germany says all models, engines comply with emissions rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ford’s (F.N) division in Germany said on Thursday that all its vehicles and engines, including its latest diesel motors, comply with current emissions guidelines.

Ford is not using illegal devices to cheat on emissions tests, the carmaker’s German division said by email.

Germany’s WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported earlier on Thursday that the U.S. carmaker’s mid-sized Mondeo model was being inspected by the German vehicle authority KBA for the possible use of cheating devices.

Ford said it has been contacted by the KBA about its Mondeo 2.0 TCDi model and has pledged to cooperate with the German authority.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims

