Ford creates team to ramp up electric vehicle development

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) has formed a team to accelerate global development of electric vehicles, an executive said on Monday.

One aim of Ford’s “Team Edison” is to identify and develop electric-vehicle partnerships with other companies, including suppliers, in some global markets, according to Sherif Marakby, vice president of autonomous vehicles and electrification.

Marakby said the group will be based in the Detroit area and work with regional Ford electrification teams in China and Europe.

The team will report to Ted Cannis, who has been named global director of electrification.