FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bosch says takes diesel software manipulation allegations very seriously
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 5:46 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Bosch says takes diesel software manipulation allegations very seriously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German auto supplier Robert Bosch on Wednesday said it took “very seriously” allegations of diesel software manipulation, responding to a lawsuit brought by U.S. law firm Hagens Berman.

FILE PHOTO - The Bosch logo is reflected in a semiconductor wafer in the company manufacturing base in Reutlingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Hagens Berman accused Ford Motor Co (F.N) of rigging its F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks with emissions-cheating devices to ensure they passed tests, in the lawsuit filed on Wednesday. The lawsuit also names Bosch as a defendant.

    “Bosch takes the allegations of manipulation of the diesel software very seriously. It is a well-known fact that these allegations remain the subject of investigations and civil litigation involving Bosch,” the company said in a statement.

    “Bosch is cooperating with the continuing investigations in various jurisdictions, and is defending its interests in the litigation,” it added, declining to comment further.

    Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.