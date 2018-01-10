FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford Sollers to hire 600 to meet growing Russian car demand
#Autos
January 10, 2018 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

Ford Sollers to hire 600 to meet growing Russian car demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ford’s (F.N) Russian joint venture Ford Sollers plans to create 600 new jobs at its Elabuga plant and institute a six-day week to meet growing demand, it said on Wednesday.

The logo of Ford is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sales of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and light commercial vans produced at its plant in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, which makes the Kuga, Explorer and Transit models, rose by 50 percent in 2017, Ford Sollers said.

    Ford Sollers said it expected a recovery in the Russian auto market to continue into 2018.

    New car sales in Russia rose by 15 percent in November 2017 compared to the same period the year before, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said in its latest monthly statement.

    Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alexander Smith

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
