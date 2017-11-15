FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global forex code bans 'last look' trading tactic
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2017 / 9:27 AM / a day ago

Global forex code bans 'last look' trading tactic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A controversial trading tactic used on the $5 trillion (£3.78 trillion) a day foreign exchange markets has been banned by a global committee of central bankers and industry officials.

An employee counts U.S. banknotes among Vietnamese banknotes at a branch of Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) in Hanoi, Vietnam November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

The Global Foreign Exchange Committee said on Wednesday it had concluded that traders should not undertake trading activity that uses information from a customer’s trading request during the “last look” window.

“Last look” refers to the ability of dealers to reject a trade at the last minute. Critics say traders could potentially abuse this by using the market intelligence gained to influence other trades.

The committee said the decision would be reflected in a revised version of its code that was launched in May in response to banks being fined billions of dollars for rigging currency benchmarks.

The committee said it had also agreed to clarify conditions under which certain trading arrangements could be distinguished from “last look”.

“The GFXC has made a number of decisions that will help to strengthen and embed the Code across the global market,” the committee’s chair, Chris Salmon, said in a statement.

Salmon, who is executive director for markets at the Bank of England, said in September the code may need tweaking.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.