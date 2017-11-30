FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling rises to more than two-month highs
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 30, 2017 / 2:12 AM / a day ago

Sterling rises to more than two-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sterling rose to its highest levels since late September in Asian trading on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that a Brexit accord could be reached.

British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The pound added 0.1 percent to $1.3458 after rising as high as $1.3468, its highest since Sept. 26, up 1.3 percent for the month.

According to media reports on Wednesday, Britain would be willing to pay around 50 billion euros (44 billion pounds) to unblock stalled Brexit talks with the European Union.

Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.