North Sea Forties oil loading programme to be short in February after outage

LONDON (Reuters) - Forties, the largest North Sea crude oil stream, will load just six cargoes in February’s export schedule, down from 20 originally planned in January, following an unplanned shutdown of the pipeline, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The first cargo in February’s programme loads on Feb. 19, one of the sources said.

The schedule is so short because cargoes loading earlier in February will be shipments delayed by the shutdown of the Forties pipeline for repairs, this source added.