Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision plans to list unit's shares in Shanghai
December 14, 2017 / 2:20 AM / a day ago

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision plans to list unit's shares in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, said it planned to list shares of a subsidiary in Shanghai.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd, will issue common A-shares and has filed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a stock exchange statement late on Wednesday showed.

No other details, including the date of listing, were available in the statement.

Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Chyen Yee Lee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
