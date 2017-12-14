Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision plans to list unit's shares in Shanghai

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, said it planned to list shares of a subsidiary in Shanghai.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd, will issue common A-shares and has filed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a stock exchange statement late on Wednesday showed.

No other details, including the date of listing, were available in the statement.