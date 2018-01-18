FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated a day ago

French finance minister to meet Vinci to talk airport damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s finance minister on Thursday acknowledged the state would need to compensate construction group Vinci after abandoning plans to build a new airport in the west and said he would meet the company’s president later on Thursday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“There is a cost for the state. I want this cost to be as low as possible for the taxpayer,” Bruno Le Maire told reporters. “I am convinced we will find an agreement as soon as possible.”

The French government abandoned plans for a new 580 million euro (£511.2 million) airport near Nantes on Wednesday, a sensitive decision that past governments had shirked for decades.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough

