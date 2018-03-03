Avalanche kills two Spanish skiers in French Pyrenees

PARIS (Reuters) - An avalanche in the French Pyrenees swept away five Spanish skiers on Saturday, killing two, local authorities said.

The avalanche hit near the Aragnouet-Bielsa tunnel linking France to Spain. Three of the skiers managed to extract themselves from the snow and were unharmed.

One skier was killed at the scene and the other died after being evacuated to hospital in the city of Toulouse.

On Friday, an avalanche in the French Alps killed four people.. Their guide escaped unharmed and was questioned by police on Friday evening. He was released on Saturday.