FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World News
January 26, 2018 / 3:38 PM / 3 days ago

Group representing Lactalis victims says 48 children infected with salmonella

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A group representing families affected by a recall of baby milk by dairy firm Lactalis due to salmonella said on Friday at least 48 children had been contaminated.

“There are at least 48 cases of children infected with salmonella from these withdrawn milk products,” said Quentin Guillemain, president of the Salmonella Contaminated Victims Families Association (AFVLCS).

Health authorities have previously acknowledged that 37 children had been contaminated with salmonella, but only 35 clearly linked to Lactalis.

Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; writing by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.