Bank of France recommends keeping regulated savings rate steady

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bank of France recommended on Thursday that the Finance Ministry keep the rate on popular tax-free savings accounts unchanged at 0.75 percent.

The rate on the so-called Livret A accounts are revised twice a year on recommendation from the central bank taking into account money market rates and inflation excluding tobacco prices.

Figures published earlier on Thursday showed inflation on that measure fell in June to 0.7 percent largely due to lower energy prices.