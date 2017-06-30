French court clears BPCE's Perol in conflict of interest case

PARIS (Reuters) - A French appeal court refused to overturn the acquittal of the head of French banking group BPCE Francois Perol in a conflict of interest case, rejecting a prosecutor's appeal for a conviction and a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Prosecutors had alleged there was a conflict of interest in his 2009 appointment as head of France's second-biggest retail bank and his position advising former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Perol, who chairs the management board of BPCE as well as the supervisory board of investment bank Natixis (CNAT.PA), had previously been cleared of wrongdoing in September 2015.