Death toll from French school bus collision rises to six - official

PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll from a collision between a train and a school bus near the town of Perpignan in southwestern France has risen to six, the region’s administrative head said on Monday.

Rescue workers are seen on the site of collision between train and school bus in Millas, France December 14, 2017 in this handout picture. France Bleu Roussillon/Handout via REUTERS

The train collided with a school bus carrying children between the age of 11 and 17 on a crossing on Thursday injuring nearly two dozen others.

“Unfortunately, another victim passed away...taking the toll to six,” the Pyrenees-Orientales administrative head said on Twitter.