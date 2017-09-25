French government lifts investment plans to 56 billion euros

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to announce on Monday plans to invest 56.3 billion euros (49.54 billion pounds) over five years, the government’s spokesman said.

“It will be 56.3 billion euros, it’s more than what President Emmanuel Macron committed to over his five-year term (during the presidential campaign),” government spokesman Christophe Castaner said on BFM TV.

Philippe is due to outline plans for public investment in programmes ranging from environmentally friendly home renovations to youth job training and transport projects.