10 days ago
French industry morale steady at six-year high in July
#Business News
July 25, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 10 days ago

French industry morale steady at six-year high in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Power-generating windmill turbines are seen at sunset near Port Saint Louis du Rhone, near Marseille, May 7, 2014.Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial morale held steady in July for the third month in a row at a more than six year high, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Tuesday.

Morale in the industrial sector was unchanged at 109, after the June figure was revised up from 108 previously. That was the highest since June 2011 and above of a Reuters poll of economists estimates for an average forecast of 108.

Meanwhile, the broader-based composite business sentiment index, which is less closely followed that the industry morale component, rose to 108 from 107, also hitting the highest level since June 2011.

For a graphic: link.reuters.com/nut32t

(this story corrects headline to say July, not June.)

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

