10 days ago
French jobless total eases in June
#Business News
July 25, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 10 days ago

French jobless total eases in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Job seekers visit the "Paris for Jobs" trade fair in Paris, October 14, 2010 .Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France's jobless total eased lower in June, the Labour Ministry said on Tuesday in a further sign the building strength of the economy is gradually feeding through to the labour market.

The ministry said the number of registered jobseekers in mainland France fell by 10,900 in June to 3,483,200, down 0.3 percent over one month and 1.0 percent over one year.

A gradual improvement in the French economy and faster job creation has so far only translated into a slow decrease in the number of jobseekers since a peak in October 2015.

President Emmanuel Macron, who took office in May, is counting on bringing the numbers down by easing labour regulations in a reform to be passed before the autumn.

Economic indicators have lately been improving and business confidence reached a six-year high in July, a monthly survey from the INSEE statistics offices showed earlier on Tuesday.

The Labour Ministry does not publish a monthly unemployment rate. The latest rate published by the INSEE official statistics office was 9.6 percent for the first quarter, which was down from 10.0 percent in the previous three months.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Matthias Blamont

