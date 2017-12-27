FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French jobless total falls 0.8 percent in November
December 27, 2017 / 5:11 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

French jobless total falls 0.8 percent in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s jobless total fell 0.8 percent in the month of November to 3.45 million, representing a 0.1 percent decrease on the year, Labour Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

A gradual improvement in the French economy and faster job creation has so far only translated into a gradual decrease in the number of jobseekers since a peak in October 2015.

President Emmanuel Macron, elected in May on pro-business reform platform, has pledged to bring the jobless rate down to 7 percent by the end of his mandate in 2022.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Sophie Louet

