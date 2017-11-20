FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France weighing broader payroll charge cuts - PM
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
German political grandees press parties to compromise
Germany
German political grandees press parties to compromise
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 20, 2017 / 2:10 PM / Updated a day ago

France weighing broader payroll charge cuts - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOBIGNY, France (Reuters) - The French government is considering further reductions in payroll taxation, including on relatively high salaries, but will do so only if that does not hit budget deficit-reduction plans, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe delivers a speech at a congress of "La Republique en Marche" (The Republic On The Move or LREM) political party in Lyon, France, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Over the last few years, France has gradually cut payroll levies which finance health, unemployment and other national insurance schemes and are among the highest in Europe, but has mostly focused the cuts on pay at or around the minimum wage.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, a former conservative, has argued the cuts in such charges should be extended to salaries above 2.5 times the minimum wage to encourage companies to hire more high-skilled workers.

“We are ready to continue with payroll charges cuts, including for salaries above 2.5 times the minimum wage,” Philippe said.

“But only and only when we will have restored our public accounts situation,” he added.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.