2 months ago
Macron's party wins about 30 percent of parliamentary vote - Belgian state media
#World News
June 11, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 2 months ago

Macron's party wins about 30 percent of parliamentary vote - Belgian state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic On The Move (LREM) has won around 30 percent of votes in the first round of the country's parliamentary elections, Belgian state broadcaster RTBF said on Sunday evening, quoting two exit polls.

RTBF said conservative party The Republicans won between 19 and 20 percent, followed by the far-right National Front at 17 percent, hard-left France Unbowed at 12 percent and the Socialist Party at 7-8 percent.

RTBF did not say which pollsters compiled the data or provide details of their methodology.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Charlotte Steenackers; Editing by Greg Mahlich

