2 months ago
France's Le Pen wins lead in northern stronghold for parliamentary seat
#World News
June 11, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 2 months ago

France's Le Pen wins lead in northern stronghold for parliamentary seat

Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party head, attends a news conference at the party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris, France, May 27, 2014.Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French far right leader Marine Le Pen has come out on top in her constituency in the first round of France's legislative election on Sunday, official results based on a partially counted votes showed.

Le Pen, who lost a May 7 presidential runoff against centrist Emmanuel Macron, won just over 44 percent of the vote in her political stronghold in France's northern rustbelt.

With a lead well ahead of the 17 percent won by Macron's candidate in the constituency, Le Pen is in a strong position to win in a runoff vote next Sunday.

Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

