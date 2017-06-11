France's Le Pen wins lead in northern stronghold for parliamentary seat

PARIS (Reuters) - French far right leader Marine Le Pen has come out on top in her constituency in the first round of France's legislative election on Sunday, official results based on a partially counted votes showed.

Le Pen, who lost a May 7 presidential runoff against centrist Emmanuel Macron, won just over 44 percent of the vote in her political stronghold in France's northern rustbelt.

With a lead well ahead of the 17 percent won by Macron's candidate in the constituency, Le Pen is in a strong position to win in a runoff vote next Sunday.