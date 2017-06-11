Key Macron cabinet ministers going through to French election second round

PARIS (Reuters) - Some of President Emmanuel Macron's most prominent cabinet members qualified for next week's runoff in the French parliamentary elections, including conservative finance minister Bruno Le Maire, interior ministry data showed on Sunday.

Le Maire won 45.32 percent of the votes in his constituency in Normandy, while the National Front candidate came in second with 23.09 percent.

Housing minister Richard Ferrand, who faced accusations of nepotism which he denies, also came first in his Brittany constituency with 33.95 percent of the votes, while a conservative candidate came in second with 18.11 percent.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner topped the votes in his constituency with 44.04 percent, in front of a far-left candidate who won 16.55 percent of the votes.

They all seemed well placed to win next week's runoffs.