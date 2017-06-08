Macron's party seen winning parliament majority - Harris poll

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is seen winning an absolute majority in parliament in this month's legislative elections, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Thursday.

Macron's Republic On the Move (LREM) party was seen getting 360 to 390 seats in the lower house of parliament, far more than the 289 necessary for an absolute majority, the poll for LCP television showed.

The conservative party and its allies were seen winning between 125 and 140 seats, the Socialists 20 to 30 and the leftist France Unbowed party 15 to 25.

The far-right National Front was expected to win 8 to 18 seats.