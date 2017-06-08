Macron's party seen winning strong parliamentary majority - Opinionway poll

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is on course to win a strong majority in this month's parliamentary election, an Opinionway poll showed on Thursday, echoing a trend projected in other surveys.

The Opinionway poll showed Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party winning 30 percent of the vote in the first round, The Republicans party 21 percent, the far-right National Front 18 percent and the hard-left France Unbowed party 12 percent.

In second round, the poll projected LREM winning between 370-400 seats, out of 577 up for grabs, in the lower house of parliament.

Voting takes place on June 11 and June 18.