FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Macron's alliance on track for huge parliamentary majority - Odoxa poll
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 16, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 months ago

Macron's alliance on track for huge parliamentary majority - Odoxa poll

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (unseen) deliver a joint statement after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 16, 2017.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron remained on course for a landslide majority in France's parliamentary election on Sunday and turnout will be even lower than in the first round, an Odoxa opinion poll showed on Friday.

The survey projected centrist Macron's Republic on the Move party and its MoDem ally would win between 430 and 460 seats in the 577-seat lower house.

The conservative Republicans party and its allies will win 70-95 seats, the Socialist Party and its partners 25-35 seats and the far-right National Front 1-6 seats.

Turnout in the second round is seen falling to 47 percent from 48.71 percent a week earlier, a level that was already a record low in the Fifth Republic.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Leigh Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.