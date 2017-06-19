FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
French government resigns in post-election formality
#World News
June 19, 2017

French government resigns in post-election formality

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe leaves at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 7, 2017.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tendered the government's resignation as a post-election formality on Monday to President Emmanuel Macron who asked him to form a new cabinet, Macron's office said.

The new government is to be named on Wednesday some time before 6:00 pm (5.00 p.m. BST), the presidency said in a statement.

The government's resignation was widely expected as a traditional formality after a legislative election on Sunday in which Macron's party won a commanding majority in parliament.

Reporting by Michel Rose; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish

