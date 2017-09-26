FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron picked moment to put EU proposals to Germany
September 26, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 23 days ago

France's Macron picked moment to put EU proposals to Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said he deliberately laid out his vision for sweeping European Union reforms just after Germany’s election and before coalition talks there are concluded in order for his proposals to have more influence.

“Some had said I should wait for the coalition talks to be concluded,” Macron said, adding that had he done so, the reaction in Berlin would have been: “Your proposals are great but it’s too late, the coalition deal already lays out what will we do on Europe for the next four years.”

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Simon Carraud; Editing by Richard Lough

