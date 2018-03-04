France urges Iran to pressure Syrian government over Ghouta

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to put pressure on the Syrian government to end attacks against Syria’s besieged eastern Ghouta region and let humanitarian aid in.

In a phone conversation on the eve of foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s trip to Tehran, the two presidents agreed to work together in the coming days with the United Nations and the Syrian government and countries involved to improve the situation for civilians and make a ceasefire effective.