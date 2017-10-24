FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Up to UK to find concrete proposals over Brexit/Irish border issues - Macron
#UK
October 24, 2017 / 10:54 AM / in a day

Up to UK to find concrete proposals over Brexit/Irish border issues - Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain must find concrete proposals to tackle issues concerning the border between the United Kingdom and Ireland in the wake of Brexit, said French President Emmanuel Macron during a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) applauds Ireland's Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (L) after a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool

“It’s up to the UK to come up with concrete proposals to minimise the impact of Brexit on the British/Irish border,” said Macron on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Varadkar had said Ireland wanted Britain to commit to a fallback option that would avoid a customs border returning to the island of Ireland, should its plan of keeping the closest possible ties with the EU fall through.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Michel Rose

