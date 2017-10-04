FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paris motorbike explosion did not appear to target Jordan - embassy official
October 4, 2017

Paris motorbike explosion did not appear to target Jordan - embassy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A motorbike explosion outside the Jordanian military attache’s office in western Paris did not appear to intentionally target Jordan, an embassy official said on Wednesday.

A police source said a motorbike had exploded in front of the building, but the reasons for the explosion remained unclear.

“A motorbike exploded in front of the building where the military attache’s office is. The police are investigating,” an embassy official said. “It doesn’t seem to be an intentional act that targets Jordan.”

Reporting by John Irish and Emmanuel Jarry, Editing by Sarah White

