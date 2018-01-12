New report on Air France Rio-Paris crash report blames pilots

PARIS (Reuters) - Pilots of an Air France jet which plunged into the Atlantic in 2009, killing all 228 people onboard, lost control of the plane after failing to apply appropriate procedures, a new crash investigation report showed on Friday.

The inquiry into the flight AF447 crash confirmed previous findings that the captain was away from the cabin when the incident occurred and had left without giving clear operational instructions, the report, seen by Reuters, showed.

Representatives of an association of families of victims said the report minimised Air France and Airbus’ responsibilities in the crash.

Parties have two months to comment on the report, which is part of a judicial investigation into the crash.